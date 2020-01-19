Global  

Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks and into 1st in Central

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tanner Pearson scored on the power play and had an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Saturday night. Loui Eriksson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes also scored for the Canucks, who won for the 11th time in 14 games and extended their home winning […]
