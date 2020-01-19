Kejriwal’s ‘subdued’ response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence ‘smacks of opportunism’: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal also said the party will play a “significant” role in the polls and exuded confidence that the party could get enough seats to emerge as the “determining factor” in government formation

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Pioneer #KapilSibal : Asserting that the uproar over the amended citizenship law & the Jamia-JNU violence will be a major f… https://t.co/tLsmn9sy7P 3 minutes ago babuaa.com Kejriwal's 'subdued' response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence 'smacks of opportunism': Sibal | https://t.co/u4G8vba1BL 21 minutes ago Anirudh K Bengeri RT @IndianExpress: Kapil Sibal on Delhi polls: Kejriwal's 'subdued' response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence 'smacks of opportunism' ht… 22 minutes ago The Tribune Kejriwal’s ‘subdued’ response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence ‘smacks of opportunism’: @KapilSibal https://t.co/Nb6ufVrCk5 1 hour ago The Indian Express Kapil Sibal on Delhi polls: Kejriwal's 'subdued' response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence 'smacks of opportunism… https://t.co/B8QJLvFfux 1 hour ago Mallika Kamal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's subdued response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence smacks of ~KNOWING HIS P… https://t.co/Y9reEwhv9R 1 hour ago Devdiscourse Kejriwal's 'subdued' response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence 'smacks of opportunism': Sibal https://t.co/TzOaQCQp05 1 hour ago Devdiscourse Kejriwal's subdued response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence smacks of opportunism: #KapilSibal https://t.co/JrlsJ6blWE 2 hours ago