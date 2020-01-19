The Supreme Court has set January 22 as the date of hearing regarding petitions challenging the constitutional validity of CAA.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Cong leader Kapil Sibal on CAA: Constitutionally states cannot refuse to implement law Explaining further, he said CAA can be opposed, resolutions can be passed in the Assembly and central government can be asked to withdraw it.

Zee News 15 hours ago





Tweets about this Rajan Khosla RT @dna: Until SC intervenes, state has to obey law: Cong leader Salman Khurshid on CAA https://t.co/jD0eQkVbe4 4 minutes ago DNA Until SC intervenes, state has to obey law: Cong leader Salman Khurshid on CAA https://t.co/jD0eQkVbe4 34 minutes ago