Trump forced to take a back seat in his impeachment defense as Senate trial begins

euronews Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Trump forced to take a back seat in his impeachment defense as Senate trial begins
News video: Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid'

Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid' 00:38

 President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy. CNN reports the team filed a lengthy response calling the charges Trump committed impeachable offenses a "charade." It was a preview of the case they will make on the Senate floor when the impeachment...

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats&apos; efforts to remove the president from office would set a &quot;very, very..

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

President Trump Adds High-Profile Lawyers For Impeachment Defense

Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray: President Trump has added some high-profile attorneys to his defense team for the Senate impeachment trial.
NPR Also reported by •NewsyNYTimes.comReuters

Defense at Senate trial says removing Trump would be 'very dangerous'

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a...
Reuters

