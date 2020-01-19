Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

State government puts on hold Open University of Kerala move

Hindu Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Opposition by parallel colleges
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Unique treehouse hotel with dark past is believed to be haunted [Video]Unique treehouse hotel with dark past is believed to be haunted

The Galapagos Islands are beautiful and mysterious for many reasons. The wildlife and natural wonder hold intense fascination for biologists and nature lovers. But San Cristobal Island is also home to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:48Published

Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea [Video]Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea

Mexico has some amazing cities and areas. Along the Pacific Coast are two towns that mainly have become known as one, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo. Situated in the state of Guerrero, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo are two..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.