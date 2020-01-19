Global  

Prithvi Shaw slams 150 in India-A’s 12-run win

Sunday, 19 January 2020
India-A was all out for 372 in 49.2 overs and restricted New Zealand XI to 360 for six to register its second win of the tour.
