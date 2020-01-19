2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gov. Wanda Vázquez fired the heads of Puerto Rico's housing and family departments Sunday in the latest fallout over the discovery of a warehouse filled with emergency supplies dating from Hurricane Maria. The removal of Housing Secretary Fernando Gil and Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar came a day […]


