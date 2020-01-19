Global  

Root leads England to brink of Test win against South Africa

The Age Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Captain Joe Root has led from the front as ruthless England took 10 wickets to move to the brink of victory in the third Test with South Africa reeling on 6-102 in their second innings.
News video: Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa

Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa 00:41

 England cricket Test match captain and batsman Ollie Pope speak to the press following their victory over South Africa in the third Test to bring the series to a 2-1 lead over their hosts.

World in Pictures: Sport [Video]World in Pictures: Sport

Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' [Video]Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the..

