From the Archives, 1990: John McEnroe thrown out of the Australian Open

The Age Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
In 1990, John McEnroe became the first player since 1963 to be defaulted from a Grand Slam for unsportsmanlike conduct and racquet abuse at the Australian Open.
