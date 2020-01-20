Global  

SAG Awards 2020 red carpet: pleats, suits and sleeves

The Age Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Millie Bobby Brown and Aussie Yvonne Strahovski led the stylish attendees at the SAG Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
News video: Top 10 Best Looks at the SAG Awards (2020)

Top 10 Best Looks at the SAG Awards (2020) 07:45

 The SAG Awards are never a drag and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable looks at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards from Lili Reinhart, to Sadie Sink's Gucci dress and of course, Scarlett Johansson's green godess gown. Join MsMojo as...

Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards [Video]Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

Oscar-winners Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among Hollywood A-listers who walked the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards..

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey brings you the most jaw-dropping moments on and off the silver carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, from “Parasite” nabbing the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in..

America Ferrera Looks As Radiant As Ever at the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

America Ferrera is GLOWING tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet. After ending 2019 with amazing news by announcing that she was expecting baby no. 2 with...
Millie Bobby Brown's SAG outfit called out on social media for being too 'mature'

Millie Bobby Brown's white outfit on the 2020 Sag Awards red carpet turned a lot of heads Sunday night.
