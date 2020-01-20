Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

Seattle Times Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200. Wuhan […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China confirms spread of coronavirus, surge in new infections

China confirms spread of coronavirus, surge in new infections 02:34

 First cases reported in Beijing and southern China as country prepares for annual Lunar New Year holidays.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sections Of The great Wall Of China Closing To Visitors [Video]Sections Of The great Wall Of China Closing To Visitors

Sections of China’s Great Wall near Beijing will be closed to visitors beginning Saturday. The closure is designed to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. State media and the Beijing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows [Video]China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday. Chinese health officials report the total confirmed cases of the virus have skyrocketed to 440. Authorities stepped up..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNewsFrance 24The AgeSifySeattle TimesDeutsche WelleSBS

Cases of new viral pneumonia in China surpass 200

BEIJING (AP) — China reported a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus on Monday, including the first cases in the capital. The...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.