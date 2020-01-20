China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing
Monday, 20 January 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200. Wuhan […]
The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday. Chinese health officials report the total confirmed cases of the virus have skyrocketed to 440. Authorities stepped up..