How lawyer Alan Dershowitz plans to defend Trump during the impeachment trial

Washington (CNN) Alan Dershowitz , a recent addition to President Donald Trump 's legal team, said Sunday that he plans to revive an 1868 argument used during former President Andrew Johnson 's impeachment trial when he is arguing on behalf of Trump on the Senate floor. Dershowitz said on CNN's "State of the Union" that he would be paraphrasing former Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Curtis, who served as the chief counsel during Johnson's impeachment, in saying the framers of the...