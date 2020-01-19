She embodied the hopes for Los Angeles’ cannabis program. Can she overcome its stumbles?

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

LOS ANGELES — When Cat Packer was chosen to head a Los Angeles city department that would help usher in the legalization of marijuana, then-Council President Herb Wesson billed her appointment as a bold example of what Los Angeles stood for. Packer had been an activist with the Drug Policy Alliance who was firmly focused on how the war on drugs had battered communities of color. She was young, black and openly gay, with tailored suits, hair cut in a fade, and the cool, deliberate speech of a lawyer, and she had wowed Wesson at City Hall when she laid out statistics about racial inequity. The Department of Cannabis Regulation, her new agency, was not just going to hand out permits for pot...


