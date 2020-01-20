Former German military translator on trial as Iran spy

BERLIN (AP) — A German-Afghan man who worked for years as an interpreter and adviser for the German military went on trial Monday on charges of spying for Iranian intelligence. The 51-year-old man, who has been identified only as Abdul S. in line with German privacy rules, is charged with “a particularly serious case” of […]

