Former German military translator on trial as Iran spy

Seattle Times Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — A German-Afghan man who worked for years as an interpreter and adviser for the German military went on trial Monday on charges of spying for Iranian intelligence. The 51-year-old man, who has been identified only as Abdul S. in line with German privacy rules, is charged with “a particularly serious case” of […]
