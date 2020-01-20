Global  

Mysterious coronavirus cases surge in China as virus spreads

Monday, 20 January 2020
Mysterious coronavirus cases surge in China as virus spreads
News video: Ask Dr. Nandi: Coronavirus cases surge in China as virus spreads

Ask Dr. Nandi: Coronavirus cases surge in China as virus spreads 02:26

 Cases of the new deadly coronavirus have surged over the weekend, rising from 62 to over 200 people infected. And a third death has been reported.

