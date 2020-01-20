Global  

Prince wrongful death case dismissed; estate case continues

Seattle Times Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince’s family members has been quietly dismissed in recent months, suggesting family members have reached settlements with defendants including the Minnesota doctor who saw Prince in the weeks before his death and the Illinois hospital that treated him for an opioid overdose seven days before he […]
