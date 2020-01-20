Libyan oil fields remain shut, testing peace summit

Monday, 20 January 2020 () BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s major oil fields and production facilities remained closed on Monday, its National Oil Corporation said, in a sign that the country’s east-based forces are not backing down after an international summit to end the Libyan civil war. The continued closure of the oil facilities by tribe members loyal to eastern […]
The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Saturday he hoped but "could not predict" whether eastern oil ports shut ahead of a pending Berlin summit aimed at reaching a truce in Libya would be reopened soon. Emer McCarthy reports.
Forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar have shut off production at all Libya's major oil fields, an escalation that threatened to strangle the... Reuters Also reported by •allAfrica.com •Haaretz