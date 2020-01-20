Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Libyan oil fields remain shut, testing peace summit

Seattle Times Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s major oil fields and production facilities remained closed on Monday, its National Oil Corporation said, in a sign that the country’s east-based forces are not backing down after an international summit to end the Libyan civil war. The continued closure of the oil facilities by tribe members loyal to eastern […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.N. envoy hopes for, but cannot predict, speedy reopening of Libya oil ports

U.N. envoy hopes for, but cannot predict, speedy reopening of Libya oil ports 01:14

 The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Saturday he hoped but "could not predict" whether eastern oil ports shut ahead of a pending Berlin summit aimed at reaching a truce in Libya would be reopened soon. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Libya war costing $77m in oil revenue per day [Video]Libya war costing $77m in oil revenue per day

Libya's oil production has slowed to a near halt after forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar blockaded ports and stopped pipelines.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:00Published

No more arms: Libya protagonists pledge to halt weapon transfers [Video]No more arms: Libya protagonists pledge to halt weapon transfers

Reports of arms, troops, and cash flooding into Libya from foreign allies has sparked concerns of further bloodshed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Southern Libyan oil fields face closure as pipeline blockaded

Libya's largest oil field and a second major field in the southwest began shutting down on Sunday after forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar closed...
Reuters

Libyan commander's forces choke oil flows, overshadowing peace summit

Forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar have shut off production at all Libya's major oil fields, an escalation that threatened to strangle the...
Reuters Also reported by •allAfrica.comHaaretz

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.