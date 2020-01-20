Global  

Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus

euronews Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Here's What you Need to Know about the Coronavirus

Here's What you Need to Know about the Coronavirus 01:24

 Only three weeks ago did China report to the World Health Organization the outbreak of a mysterious new virus . Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Warning that coronavirus is getting stronger [Video]Warning that coronavirus is getting stronger

Authorities in China say the virus is infectious even during the incubation period, which was not the case with the SARS outbreak.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published

China virus: Road blocks and ghost towns [Video]China virus: Road blocks and ghost towns

A BBC team travels into Hubei province, where the deadly new coronavirus originated.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:52Published


Human-to-Human Transmission Confirmed in China Coronavirus


TIME Also reported by •CBC.caHinduReutersProactive InvestorsNew Zealand Herald

China's coronavirus cases likely grossly underestimated, study says

The number of cases in an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus in China is likely to have been grossly underestimated, according to a new study, which warns...
CTV News Also reported by •IndependentAl JazeeraReuters

