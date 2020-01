Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Heath, a Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist and composer who performed with such greats as Miles Davis and John Coltrane before forming the popular family group the Heath Brothers in middle age, has died. He was 93. Heath’s grandson Fa Mtume told The New York Times that he died Sunday at his […] 👓 View full article