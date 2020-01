Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California. The beehives, which are used to pollinate almond orchards, were discovered missing on Friday, beekeeper Mike Potts said. He estimated that the theft of the 92 hives, about a third of his operation, would cost […] 👓 View full article