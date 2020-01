Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition Monday after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said. The Herald-Times reported that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun — […] 👓 View full article