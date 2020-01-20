Hundreds of migrants ford river from Guatemala to Mexico
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Hundreds of Central Americans have waded across a river into southern Mexico, amid tear gas shot by National Guard troops. The migrants pose a challenge to Mexico's efforts to curb migration in the face of US sanctions.
Mexican authorities closed a border entry point in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to push their way across a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala.
Scuffles briefly broke out on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Saturday morning as a group of several hundred mostly Honduran migrants pressed forward to cross, only to be pushed back by Mexican security..
