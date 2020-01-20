Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hundreds of migrants ford river from Guatemala to Mexico

Deutsche Welle Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Hundreds of Central Americans have waded across a river into southern Mexico, amid tear gas shot by National Guard troops. The migrants pose a challenge to Mexico's efforts to curb migration in the face of US sanctions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: Mexico blocks hundreds of migrants from crossing border span

Mexico blocks hundreds of migrants from crossing border span 00:25

 Mexican authorities closed a border entry point in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to push their way across a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Migrants, security forces clash at Guatemala-Mexico border [Video]Migrants, security forces clash at Guatemala-Mexico border

Scuffles briefly broke out on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Saturday morning as a group of several hundred mostly Honduran migrants pressed forward to cross, only to be pushed back by Mexican security..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:15Published

Migrants cross river from Guatemala to Mexico [Video]Migrants cross river from Guatemala to Mexico

Hundreds of Central American migrants waded through the shallow Suchiate River from Guatemala into Mexic, in a new test of US President Donald Trump's “Central America” strategy to keep them away..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Caravan migrants cross Mexico river, throw rocks at country's national guard in response to tear gas

Mexican security forces clashed with determined Central American migrants as they waded across a river in Guatemala into Mexico on Monday to continue their...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters IndiaReuters

Hundreds of Central American migrants cross river into Mexico

Hundreds of Central American migrants waded across the Suchiate River into southern Mexico Monday in a new test of U.S. President Donald Trump's Central America...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.