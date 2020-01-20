Global  

Baker apologizes for calling Pressley’s MLK speech a ‘rant’

Seattle Times Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker apologized Monday after he used the word “rant” to describe remarks from U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley at an event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Pressley, a Boston Democrat, had delivered a speech about inequality and the unfinished fight for civil rights at the 50th annual MLK Memorial Breakfast […]
News video: Web Extra: Rep. Pressley, Gov. Baker Speak At MLK Breakfast

Web Extra: Rep. Pressley, Gov. Baker Speak At MLK Breakfast 06:34

 U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Gov. Charlie Baker spoke at the 50th annual MLK Memorial Breakfast in Boston.

