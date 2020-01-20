Global  

Lev Parnas Asks Barr to Recuse Himself From Criminal Case

NYTimes.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
A lawyer for Mr. Parnas, who is facing campaign finance charges, argued that Mr. Barr had too many conflicts of interest to oversee his prosecution.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Lev Parnas Asks AG William Barr To Recuse Himself From Investigation

Lev Parnas Asks AG William Barr To Recuse Himself From Investigation 01:18

 Parnas' legal counsel argues there would be a "conflict of interest" if Barr is involved in their client's criminal case.

