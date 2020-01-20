Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Unifor president Jerry Dias taken into police custody at Regina's Co-op Refinery

CBC.ca Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, has been taken into police custody while on the picket lines at the Co-op Refinery in Regina.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

American pensioner faces 10 years in Thai jail after 'selling banned bodybuilding steroids' [Video]American pensioner faces 10 years in Thai jail after 'selling banned bodybuilding steroids'

An American pensioner is facing up to ten years in a Thai jail after allegedly selling banned steroids. Jerry Robert Nielsen, 66, was arrested yesterday (26/12) afternoon following a sting operation..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

14 charged as Unifor continues to barricade Co-op Refinery in Regina

Fourteen people — including Unifor national president Jerry Dias — are facing charges after the latest escalations in a labour dispute between Unifor and the...
CBC.ca

Unifor tries to shut down Regina refinery; Co-op says union breaking court order

A union representing more than 700 workers in a contract dispute at the Co-op oil refinery tried to shut down the Regina facility Monday as police made arrests.
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bee2216

Bee RT @torygillis: WATCH LIVE: Regina's Mayor, Police Chief and Fire Chief speaking about what's happening at Co-Op Refinery. Yesterday union… 4 minutes ago

Janie_St_K

🎄Janie_St_K🎄#WEXIT #MAGA #TrudeauWorstPM RT @GlobalRegina: BREAKING: Unifor President Jerry Dias has just been arrested by Regina police. More to come. #yqr https://t.co/ytmVNIL8js 7 minutes ago

CPraillGlobal

Colton Praill RT @GlobalRegina: “I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way the Regina police did last night.” – said… 18 minutes ago

GlobalSaskatoon

Global Saskatoon “I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way the Regina police did last night.”… https://t.co/52I73BR4Bz 23 minutes ago

GlobalRegina

Global Regina “I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way the Regina police did last night.”… https://t.co/2N27QZW02i 23 minutes ago

juliecunninh13

@JulieCunninh13 Unifor President Jerry Dias Arrested Amid Union Protest Against Regina Oil Refinery https://t.co/kUxMDiWMpT Good, D… https://t.co/dr61mtgaHn 24 minutes ago

public_voice24

Public voice Unifor president Jerry Dias arrested at Regina’s Co-op Refinery https://t.co/fFR4OD1cw8 https://t.co/uy5K2FaJMg 26 minutes ago

OntarioStartup

Mike #Unifor president and six others arrested in Regina for defying a court order https://t.co/aHg0eHT09T 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.