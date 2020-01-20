Unifor president Jerry Dias taken into police custody at Regina's Co-op Refinery

Bee RT @torygillis: WATCH LIVE: Regina's Mayor, Police Chief and Fire Chief speaking about what's happening at Co-Op Refinery. Yesterday union… 4 minutes ago 🎄Janie_St_K🎄#WEXIT #MAGA #TrudeauWorstPM RT @GlobalRegina: BREAKING: Unifor President Jerry Dias has just been arrested by Regina police. More to come. #yqr https://t.co/ytmVNIL8js 7 minutes ago Colton Praill RT @GlobalRegina: “I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way the Regina police did last night.” – said… 18 minutes ago Global Saskatoon “I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way the Regina police did last night.”… https://t.co/52I73BR4Bz 23 minutes ago Global Regina “I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way the Regina police did last night.”… https://t.co/2N27QZW02i 23 minutes ago @JulieCunninh13 Unifor President Jerry Dias Arrested Amid Union Protest Against Regina Oil Refinery https://t.co/kUxMDiWMpT Good, D… https://t.co/dr61mtgaHn 24 minutes ago Public voice Unifor president Jerry Dias arrested at Regina’s Co-op Refinery https://t.co/fFR4OD1cw8 https://t.co/uy5K2FaJMg 26 minutes ago Mike #Unifor president and six others arrested in Regina for defying a court order https://t.co/aHg0eHT09T 30 minutes ago