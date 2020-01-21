Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Morris, Randle lead Knicks past Cavs 106-86

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points and the New York Knicks used a strong second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-86 Monday night. New York trailed by one at halftime in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the standings but took over in the third […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Morris, Randle Power Knicks To Easy Win Over Cavs

Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points and the New York Knicks used a strong second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-86 Monday night.
CBS 2

Road-weary Cavs tumble 106-86 to the Knicks

Road-weary Cavs tumble 106-86 to the KnicksMarcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points and the New York Knicks used a strong second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-86 Monday night.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.