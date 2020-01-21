Morris, Randle lead Knicks past Cavs 106-86 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points and the New York Knicks used a strong second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-86 Monday night. New York trailed by one at halftime in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the standings but took over in the third […] 👓 View full article

