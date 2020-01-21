Global  

Impeachment arguments as seen by Democrats, Trump team

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legal filings to the Senate have laid out the arguments that will be made in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, where he faces two distinct allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A look at the main points Democrats are making as they argue for Trump’s removal from office, and […]
News video: Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos 02:36

 US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump [Video]Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump

Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the president's trial.

In impeachment document, Democrats say Trump endangers security, Trump denies

Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to...
Reuters

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Trump's team makes its case

President Trump's legal team on Saturday is making its case before the Senate impeachment trial for why Trump should be acquitted.
FOXNews.com

newscentermaine

NEWS CENTER Maine RT @ZachBlanchard: ICYMI: During her interview with #NEWSCENTERMaine, @SenatorCollins showed us 'copious' notes she has taken during Democr… 3 hours ago

ZachBlanchard

Zach Blanchard ICYMI: During her interview with #NEWSCENTERMaine, @SenatorCollins showed us 'copious' notes she has taken during D… https://t.co/cSLpDabXel 3 hours ago

HouseReagan

R Regan RT @Issaquahfunds: WSJ: Democrats Say Abuse of Power Warrants President’s Removal I haven’t seen a President’s own admin DOJ/FBI etc so b… 6 hours ago

Issaquahfunds

Issaquah Capital WSJ: Democrats Say Abuse of Power Warrants President’s Removal I haven’t seen a President’s own admin DOJ/FBI etc… https://t.co/bYajJljTYZ 6 hours ago

Lyn39511628

Lyn Dems' final arguments to say Trump obstructed probe https://t.co/sZ1JND5ZCH That is ALL we have been hearing is "Rh… https://t.co/SBxe6VnQV1 6 hours ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been forced to put her 2020 campaign on ice with less than two weeks t… https://t.co/NIWBqhpdKA 10 hours ago

l_canadian

🄲🄰🄽🄰🄳🄸🄰🄽 G҉A҉L҉ 👱🏻‍♀️🇨🇦🍁🌸 Democrats, in impeachment trial arguments, charge that Trump's conduct was worse than Nixon's… https://t.co/7L46E8KUgP 14 hours ago

JuanitaMcDowe20

Juanita McDowell RT @CBSEveningNews: .@AnthonyMasonCBS: "Is there any chance the House could still subpoena John Bolton?" House impeachment manager @RepJef… 22 hours ago

