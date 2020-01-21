Global  

Injury-affected Konta makes early Australian Open exit

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Johanna Konta wasn’t sure even as she celebrated Christmas if she’d make the long trip to Australia for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament because of her recovery from a chronic knee problem. It turned out to be a long way to go for two matches. The 2016 Australian Open semifinalist […]
