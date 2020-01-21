Global  

Far from Senate, Biden still navigates impeachment politics

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden will have Iowa virtually to himself in the coming days as several of his top presidential rivals decamp to Washington to participate in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. But as Biden seeks to leverage his freedom with a final campaign blitz in the critical early voting state, he […]
