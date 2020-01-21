Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disgraced former MP Milton Orkopoulos accused of breaching parole

The Age Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The convicted paedophile will have to face court and could return to prison after allegedly failing to comply with his parole conditions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former pro skateboarder convicted of murder granted parole [Video]Former pro skateboarder convicted of murder granted parole

A former professional skateboarder convicted of a raping and murdering a woman in Carlsbad nearly three decades ago is suitable for parole, a hearing panel at Donovan Correctional Facility determined..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Skateboarding star convicted of murder up for parole hearing [Video]Skateboarding star convicted of murder up for parole hearing

A state review board will decide Tuesday whether to grant parole to a former skateboarding star from Carlsbad who has spent nearly three decades behind bars for a brutal rape and murder.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

earthiswarming

💧Little Pip Squeak💧@nonewcoal as earthiswarming RT @marcialangton: When will they learn that child abusers like Orkopoulos will never stop? Disgraced former MP Milton Orkopoulos accused o… 2 hours ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney Convicted child***offender and former @NSWLabor minister Milton Orkopoulos has been arrested after allegedly brea… https://t.co/ftHaIVxZlG 3 hours ago

7NewsCanberra

7NEWS Canberra Convicted child***offender and former @NSWLabor minister Milton Orkopoulos has been arrested after allegedly brea… https://t.co/Md4YTBtFr5 3 hours ago

Trask_Journo

Steven Trask Convicted pedophile and former Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos 'confused and nervous' after arrest https://t.co/RWC3C3BHSa 3 hours ago

PeterFeda

Peter Pan 🇬🇭 ❤️ RT @7NewsSydney: @ebatten7 @PeterFegan7 Convicted child***offender and former Labor NSW minister Milton Orkopoulos has been arrested afte… 5 hours ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney @ebatten7 @PeterFegan7 Convicted child***offender and former Labor NSW minister Milton Orkopoulos has been arrest… https://t.co/VdBPbtLbZ5 6 hours ago

7thDayRock

Qix 2.0 RT @dailytelegraph: Convicted paedophile and disgraced former state government minister Milton Orkopoulos is back in a cell after he was ar… 6 hours ago

dailytelegraph

The Daily Telegraph Convicted paedophile and disgraced former state government minister Milton Orkopoulos is back in a cell after he wa… https://t.co/wlMVLxraT2 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.