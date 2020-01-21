Global  

Sharapova loses, Nadal advances at Australian Open

Hindu Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov were among the other highly-ranked men to advance to the second round
Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

Coco Gauff's grandmother is her biggest fan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published


Sharapova dumped out in Australian Open 1st round; ruthless Nadal starts with big win

Maria Sharapova's faltering career hit a fresh low Tuesday when the five-time Grand Slam champion was turfed out in the first round of the Australian Open in...
Japan Today

Sport24.co.za | Nadal in the pink as Sharapova hits all-time low at Australian Open

Top seed Rafael Nadal turned on the style as he launched his bid for a record-equalling 20th Major title at the Australian Open.
News24

