'Pay the rent': Invasion Day protesters urged to hand over cash at march

The Age Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Protesters marching at the Invasion Day rally on January 26 are being urged to give cash to Indigenous Australians on the day as arrears for living on "stolen land".
Organisers of Melbourne Invasion Day rally want protesters to #paytherent

Organisers of a protest against Australia Day have asked attendees to bring cash and bank cards to "pay the rent" to Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait...
New Zealand Herald

