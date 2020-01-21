Global  

Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jack Nicklaus turns 80 on Tuesday, no closer to retirement than when he was at the peak of his golf career. Never mind that he rarely competes, and when he does play the occasional round of golf, he doesn’t always finish the hole. His shoulder is sore, but that’s more from […]
