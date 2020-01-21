Global  

ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions India win by 10 wickets against debutants Japan, enter quarter-finals

India chased down the measly target of 42 inside 5 overs against debutants Japan in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 tournament at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
