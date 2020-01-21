ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions India win by 10 wickets against debutants Japan, enter quarter-finals

Chitra Chandhok- RT @suhailchandhok: Great to be back on the #Badminton court for another season of @StarSportsIndia @PBLIndiaLive! Top line up tonight wit… 1 day ago Murari Sridhar RT @thefield_in: #U19WorldCup INDIA WIN 3 OUT OF 3! The defending champions go through to the quarter-finals as Group A toppers as Priy… 2 days ago The Field #U19WorldCup INDIA WIN 3 OUT OF 3! The defending champions go through to the quarter-finals as Group A toppers… https://t.co/oiJrBaJFHJ 2 days ago CricXtasy Already through to the quarterfinals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending champions India will be keen… https://t.co/LuXp8eXN0P 3 days ago IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: England will go to New Zealand as the defending champions after they defeated India in a pulsating final at the iconic Lord… 3 days ago India Today Sports England will go to New Zealand as the defending champions after they defeated India in a pulsating final at the ico… https://t.co/H3F5TvFkf8 3 days ago The Cricket Times Rohit Sharma extends support to India U19 team #U19CWC #FutureStars https://t.co/a3OWOlp6Jz 3 days ago GlobalSports.travel Defending champions India produced yet another dominating performance to thrash debutants Japan by 10 wickets in a… https://t.co/xYPsUqLCyb 4 days ago