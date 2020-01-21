Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Acknowledges It Fired 2 Missiles at Ukrainian Jet

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
It also appeared to walk back a promise to sent the jet’s data recorders abroad for analysis, asking the United States and France to send the necessary equipment to Iran instead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine [Video]Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month. 176 people were killed. However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Iran Says Its Made Arrests Over The Downing Of Ukrainian Jet [Video]Iran Says Its Made Arrests Over The Downing Of Ukrainian Jet

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for the judiciary to establish a special court to investigate the incident.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Kill shot that took them out': Video reportedly shows 2nd Iranian missile hitting passenger jet

Surveillance video circulating on social media appears to show two Iranian missiles slamming into a Ukrainian jet that crashed, killing 176.  
Delawareonline

Iran acknowledges Russian-made missiles targeted Ukraine jet

Iran acknowledged on Tuesday that its armed forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed after taking off from Tehran's...
Japan Today Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.