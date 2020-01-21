Global  

Futures lower as China virus outbreak, growth fears sour mood

Reuters Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
U.S. stock index futures followed Asian and European markets lower on Tuesday as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF looked set to stall a record rally on Wall Street.
News video: China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported

China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported 01:38

 LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday. The news comes days after researchers at London Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis warned that...

China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows [Video]China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday. Chinese health officials report the total confirmed cases of the virus have skyrocketed to 440. Authorities stepped up..

Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries [Video]Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries

Wall Street fell Tuesday as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund lowered its global economic growth forecast. Fred Katayama reports.

Futures lower as China virus outbreak, growth worries sour mood

U.S. stock index futures followed Asian and European markets lower on Tuesday as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy...
Reuters

Wall Street opens lower on China virus outbreak, growth worries

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF stalled a record...
Reuters


