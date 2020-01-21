Futures lower as China virus outbreak, growth fears sour mood
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () U.S. stock index futures followed Asian and European markets lower on Tuesday as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF looked set to stall a record rally on Wall Street.
LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday.
The news comes days after researchers at London Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis warned that...
The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday. Chinese health officials report the total confirmed cases of the virus have skyrocketed to 440. Authorities stepped up..