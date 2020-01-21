Global  

Winfrey chooses the novel “American Dirt” for her book club

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeanine Cummins’ “American Dirt,” one of the year’s most anticipated and debated novels, is Oprah Winfrey’s new pick for her book club. “American Dirt,” published Tuesday, tells of a bookstore owner in Acapulco, Mexico, who loses much of her family to a murderous drug cartel and flees north on a terrifying […]
