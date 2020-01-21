Spain declares climate emergency, gets climate plan ready
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () MADRID (AP) — Spain’s new government declared a national climate emergency on Tuesday, taking a formal first step toward enacting ambitious measures to fight climate change. The declaration approved by the Cabinet says the left-of-center Socialist government will send to parliament within 100 days its proposed climate legislation. The targets coincide with those of the […]
On the eve of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, focus is on teenage activist Greta Thunberg as she prepares to challenge the global financial elite to fight climate change. Conway Gittens reports
Climate Refugees Cannot Be Sent Home, Rules UN The landmark decision was announced by the UN's Human Rights Committee. It relates to a case in which a man sought asylum in New Zealand due to the risk..