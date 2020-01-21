Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Spain declares climate emergency, gets climate plan ready

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s new government declared a national climate emergency on Tuesday, taking a formal first step toward enacting ambitious measures to fight climate change. The declaration approved by the Cabinet says the left-of-center Socialist government will send to parliament within 100 days its proposed climate legislation. The targets coincide with those of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Climate crisis: a world economic failure? Davos awaits Greta

Climate crisis: a world economic failure? Davos awaits Greta 01:49

 On the eve of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, focus is on teenage activist Greta Thunberg as she prepares to challenge the global financial elite to fight climate change. Conway Gittens reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Climate Refugees Cannot Be Sent Home, Rules UN [Video]Climate Refugees Cannot Be Sent Home, Rules UN

Climate Refugees Cannot Be Sent Home, Rules UN The landmark decision was announced by the UN's Human Rights Committee. It relates to a case in which a man sought asylum in New Zealand due to the risk..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Divers as environmental protectors - Climate activists at boot 2020 in düsseldorf [Video]Divers as environmental protectors - Climate activists at boot 2020 in düsseldorf

Probably nothing is more impressive concerning the underwater world than its colors. Corals, colorful fish and the play of the sun shining through the waves. Divers know what is meant. But - all of..

Credit: MHoch 4     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders on Climate at Davos: ‘Basically Nothing’ Has Been Done

The outspoken climate change activist Greta Thunberg who is a Swedish teen, made remarks early Tuesday morning at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,...
Mediaite

Sub-National ‘Climate Clubs’ Could Offer Key To Combating Climate Change

‘Climate clubs’ offering membership for sub-national states, in addition to just countries, could speed up progress towards a globally-harmonised climate...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.