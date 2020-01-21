Global  

Warren wants task force to investigate Trump administration

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says she’ll create a federal task force to investigate corruption during the Trump administration if she’s elected president. The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday released a plan that her campaign says will “restore integrity and competence” to government after President Donald Trump. She said the task force would be created within […]
