Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chelsea vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Chelsea vs Arsenal Head to Head
News video: Frank Lampard rues missed opportunities against 10-man Arsenal

Frank Lampard rues missed opportunities against 10-man Arsenal 00:51

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard lamented his side's inability to take a series of crucial opportunities against 10-man Arsenal. “At that point when you go 2-1 up, you’ve got to get the basics right," Lampard said. Meanwhile Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy with the way his side performed.

Senate Debates Impeachment Trial Rules For Nearly 13 Hours

The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate crept late into the night on Tuesday, featuring contentious exchanges between the White House legal team and House managers acting as..

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Arsenal [Video]Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Arsenal

Match preview for the Premier League clash between Chelsea v Arsenal.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, World Cup 2020: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

The young Team India will be aiming to defend their title when they take on Sri Lanka in their campaign opener at the U19 Cricket World Cup.
DNA

Chelsea press conference live: Frank Lampard on Arsenal draw, David Luiz and Tammy Abraham

Chelsea press conference live: Frank Lampard on Arsenal draw, David Luiz and Tammy AbrahamLive coverage of Frank Lampard's post-match press conference following the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

tebogomotshabi_

Tebogo🗨 RT @goal: Updated Premier League table: 1️⃣ Liverpool - 64 pts** 2️⃣ Man City - 51 pts 3️⃣ Leicester - 45 pts* 4️⃣ Chelsea - 40 pts 5️⃣ Ma… 1 minute ago

FinnWonderland

áril RT @ESPNFC: David Luiz's only red cards in the Premier League: ♦️ September 2017 vs. Arsenal (for Chelsea) ♦️ January 2020 vs. Chelsea (fo… 1 minute ago

roynuqraha

Roy Premier League Review: Arsenal hold Chelsea in dramatic derby, Sergio Aguero bails out Manchester City… https://t.co/kRYkFvTAjy 1 minute ago

johndebosco

grandPAPI RT @OptaJoe: 33 - Chelsea have lost more Premier League points from winning positions against Arsenal than they have vs any other side in t… 2 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Premier League: 10-man Arsenal Fight Back Twice to Hold Chelsea to 2-2 Draw https://t.co/f58yjQPa54 https://t.co/RGzTQS27tx 8 minutes ago

larry_moyo

Larry Moyo RT @Squawka: David Luiz has received two red cards in his Premier League career: 📆 Sep 2017: vs. Arsenal (for Chelsea) 📆 Jan 2020: vs. Ch… 10 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: On a night of late goals in the #PL, Arsenal played with 10 men for more than an hour following David Luiz's 26th-minu… 10 minutes ago

seancardo1

Sean Cardovillis Premier League Results: Aston Villa 2-1 Watford Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton Everton 2-… https://t.co/wfBZoqvehL 11 minutes ago

