Everton vs Newcastle, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
EVE vs NEW Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Everton vs Newcastle Dream11 Team Player List, EVE Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Everton vs Newcastle Head to Head
News video: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce celebrates ‘smash and grab’ win against Chelsea

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce celebrates ‘smash and grab’ win against Chelsea 00:56

 The Magpies had to withstand a storm at St James’ Park before Hayden, who had started the game in midfield but ended it at right wing-back, struck four minutes into stoppage time to clinch a priceless 1-0 win in the Premier League. Bruce said: “Smash and grab – is that the right headline? The...

Recent related news from verified sources

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, World Cup 2020: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

The young Team India will be aiming to defend their title when they take on Sri Lanka in their campaign opener at the U19 Cricket World Cup.
DNA

Paul Merson makes bold prediction about Liverpool FC this season

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to win both the Premier League and Champions League this season. The Reds have made an incredible start...
The Sport Review


