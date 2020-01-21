Global  

James Forcillo, ex-officer who shot and killed teen on streetcar, granted full parole

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
James Forcillo, the former Toronto police officer who shot teenager Sammy Yatim to death on a TTC streetcar in 2013, has been granted full parole.
Recent related news from verified sources

Full parole for Toronto cop who shot teen Sammy Yatim on empty streetcar

A police officer who fatally shot a distraught teenager on an empty Toronto streetcar in 2013 has won full parole.
CP24


