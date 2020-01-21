Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Advanced genetic genealogy testing helped authorities solve three Georgia rape cases from 1999, a prosecutor said Tuesday. The three rapes happened between June and October 1999 within a three-mile radius of each other, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said in a press release. In each case, a woman awoke in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Opelika-Auburn News Advanced genetic genealogy testing helped authorities solve three Georgia rape cases from 1999, a prosecutor said T… https://t.co/BiSu41Z1RM 1 hour ago Occasion2B Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes,https://t.co/cnxCZWUeN4 3 hours ago Mofid Walid #MGWV RT @YoNews: Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes,https://t.co/gNxH9lKBJj 3 hours ago Yo News Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes,https://t.co/gNxH9lKBJj 3 hours ago Yo News Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes,https://t.co/O2mnRfe2uO 4 hours ago WSB-TV Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes: https://t.co/xWQonYfim5 https://t.co/5jUCLy1IOW 5 hours ago Keith Evans Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes https://t.co/MJnas67pDN 7 hours ago News SummedUp Canada Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes https://t.co/iKgdH9T9EG 8 hours ago