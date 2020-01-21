Global  

Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve 1999 rapes

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Advanced genetic genealogy testing helped authorities solve three Georgia rape cases from 1999, a prosecutor said Tuesday. The three rapes happened between June and October 1999 within a three-mile radius of each other, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said in a press release. In each case, a woman awoke in […]
