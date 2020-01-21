Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

At 90, Native Alaska woman will be 1st counted in US Census

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
TOKSOOK BAY, Alaska (AP) — Lizzie Chimiugak has lived for 90 years in the windswept western wilds of Alaska, born to a nomadic family who lived in mud homes and followed where the good hunting and fishing led. Her home now is an outpost on the Bering Sea, Toksook Bay, and she is about to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

What you need to know before 2020 Census starts in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The 2020 Census kicks off Tuesday in remote Alaska. U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham will be there to conduct the first...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersNPR

U.S. census head count launched in rural Alaska after weather delay

The U.S. Census Bureau, after being delayed for several hours by inclement weather, launched its latest once-in-a-decade head count of Americans on Tuesday in...
Reuters Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this

wpdeabc15

WPDE ABC15 At 90, Native Alaska woman will be 1st counted in US Census https://t.co/5pIcbjYhPz 2 minutes ago

michelle_ceo

michelle ceo Alaska Native woman will be 1st counted in Census https://t.co/zZHCDcoHti 27 minutes ago

corisbigmouth

Cori Benson RT @KING5Seattle: 90-year-old Alaska native woman will be 1st counted in Census https://t.co/wPkfGgaW6w 28 minutes ago

KING5Seattle

KING 5 News 90-year-old Alaska native woman will be 1st counted in Census https://t.co/wPkfGgaW6w 1 hour ago

IreneCarmichae1

Irene Carmichael - OWM RT @wkyc: 90-year-old Alaska native woman will be 1st counted in Census https://t.co/A24tcgE1wZ 1 hour ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News 90-year-old Alaska native woman will be 1st counted in Census https://t.co/A24tcgE1wZ 1 hour ago

PapaESoCo

PapaESoCo At 90, Alaska Native woman will be 1st counted in US Census https://t.co/IRNsRc4hmd 2 hours ago

addalina1

Joleen Brown 90-year-old Alaska native woman will be 1st counted in Census https://t.co/gwysAhTKeU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.