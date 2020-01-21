Global  

2 more inmates killed in troubled Mississippi prison

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two inmates were killed Monday night at an understaffed Mississippi prison that has been shaken by other deadly violence in recent weeks. The state Department of Corrections confirmed the deaths Tuesday but did not immediately release the names of the latest inmates killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. A […]
