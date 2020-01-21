Global  

Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence for a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists for attacks inspired by racist killers. But defense attorneys are seeking leniency for Christopher Hasson, disputing the government’s claim that he is a […]
News video: Prosecutors Recommend 25 Years In Prison For Coast Guard Lieutenant Accused Of Terror Plot

Prosecutors Recommend 25 Years In Prison For Coast Guard Lieutenant Accused Of Terror Plot 00:29

 Federal prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence for a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists for attacks inspired by racist killers.

