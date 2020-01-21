COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence for a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists for attacks inspired by racist killers. But defense attorneys are seeking leniency for Christopher Hasson, disputing the government’s claim that he is a […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this #Impeach that MF🤔 Feds seek 25-year sentence for Coast Guard officer accused of targeting lawmakers, justices https://t.co/gKbLjag0sU… https://t.co/GMN0hnb8vO 5 minutes ago jay Castane RT @MilitaryTimes: Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency https://t.co/FegiDEPe4X https://t.co/9ErxtYjV6V 6 minutes ago Lora Connor⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AirForceTimes: Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency https://t.co/hNblIW8RLP https://t.co/guxt8m4eP8 11 minutes ago Nick Sbordone “Investigators found 15 guns, including seven rifles & more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition at his basement apartme… https://t.co/zHdA66Udsz 18 minutes ago Dan Janison Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency https://t.co/vtlNrzc9Bq 25 minutes ago ArmyTimes Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency https://t.co/ibuKQum0Wx https://t.co/g8CugwK93G 32 minutes ago Marine Corps Times Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency https://t.co/mav4PphViP https://t.co/XJAd3kJIqd 32 minutes ago Military Times Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency https://t.co/FegiDEPe4X https://t.co/9ErxtYjV6V 32 minutes ago