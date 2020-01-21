Global  

McConnell makes last-minute changes to Trump impeachment trial rules

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
News video: Day 1 Of Senate Proceedings A Bitter Debate On Impeachment Trial Rules

Day 1 Of Senate Proceedings A Bitter Debate On Impeachment Trial Rules 03:48

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the long and contentious day in the Senate chamber.

Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial wrapped up just hours ago, with approval of the rules that will guide the proceedings ahead. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Senate passes impeachment rules overnight [Video]Senate passes impeachment rules overnight

After hours of debate, the stage is set for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Senate Approves McConnell’s Impeachment Trial Rules in 2 A.M. Party-Line Vote


TIME

Tempers flare as Senate passes Trump impeachment trial rules proposed by McConnell


FOXNews.com


Recall369

David G. Martin Mitch McConnell Makes Last-Minute Concessions On Trial Rules After GOP Objections | HuffPost https://t.co/P3B0lhrUj7 44 minutes ago

auntislandshell

Shelley RT @kylegriffin1: New: McConnell has made two changes to the rules of the Senate impeachment trial. 1. Both sides now have 24 hours to mak… 1 hour ago

Barbiewithatude

January is a sad little month 🙄 McConnell makes last-minute handwritten changes to Trump impeachment trial rules The sudden revision in the Senate… https://t.co/eyNrc4mc8r 2 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours McConnell makes last-minute handwritten changes to Trump impeachment trial rules https://t.co/5rpTP1Y0ZW 2 hours ago

Moscow_a_Lago

VERY LEGAL & VERY COOL RT @StephenGlahn: Why? 4 to 10 @GOP Senatorial felines are now objecting to being herded..... @SenateMajLdr McConnell makes last-minute, h… 2 hours ago

bhaskardancer

Bhaskardancer McConnell makes last-minute handwritten changes to Drumpf impeachment trial rules https://t.co/4FTqBNMhah via @nbcnews 3 hours ago

PaulaJanL

PollywollydoodlesTrumpistheWhistleblower RT @shadowfax_82: Impeachment Twitter be like: Schumer drops back to pass.....he’s going deep.......and oh my! McConnell makes a flying le… 3 hours ago

