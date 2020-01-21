Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Bigg Boss 13': While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz fight on show; fans indulge in Twitter war

DNA Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
#JusticeForAsim, #StopUsingSidForTRP, and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim started trending on Twitter after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's furious fight on Bigg Boss 13
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House 03:02

 Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight stole all the limelight from every other thing unfolding in the Bigg Boss 13 house. T

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kartik Aaryan SWEET Gesture For Siddharth Shukla Shehnaz Gill's Love Story | Love Aaj Kal 2 [Video]Kartik Aaryan SWEET Gesture For Siddharth Shukla Shehnaz Gill's Love Story | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan recreate Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s romance in the bigg boss house.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:22Published

SRK has Bezos in splits, Bigg Boss fight just gets bigger [Video]SRK has Bezos in splits, Bigg Boss fight just gets bigger

SRK has Bezos in splits, Bigg Boss fight just gets bigger

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 10:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla, who do you think pushed whom first? – vote now

Last night in Bigg Boss 13, we saw Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla getting into a nasty fight. It was over the BB Elite Club task where Asim Riaz denied seeing...
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli feels Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will become great friends when they come out

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli talks about her friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, says 'I have a gut feeling they will make great friends when they come out.'
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.