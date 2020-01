Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters. Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for Anderson said Tuesday. It’s the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago. […] 👓 View full article