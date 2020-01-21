Global  

Three arrested in relation to shooting of fruiterer Paul Virgona

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Police arrested three people as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Paul Virgona in Donvale last year and the ongoing activities of the Mongols Outlaw Motor Cycle Gang.
